Temperatures to plunge to -40℃ in north of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snow, frosts, and wind are forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on January 24, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Partly cloudy skies, snow, and 5-10mps wind are in store for Nur-Sultan city. Temperature is to drop to -30-32℃ at night, and to -23-25℃ in the daytime.

Almaty city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind reaching up to 5mps. Temperature is to fall to -9-11℃ in the nighttime, and to -3-5℃ in the afternoon.

Shymkent city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, snow, and 8-13mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to drop to -8-10℃ at night, and to rise to +2℃ in the daytime.

Partly cloudy weather without precipitation, 9-14mps wind is predicted for Aktau city. Temperature is to rise to +2℃ at night, and to +4-6℃ in the afternoon.

Aktobe city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -12-14℃ in the nighttime, and to -2℃ in the daytime.

Cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps are predicted for Atyrau city. Temperature is to drop to -2-4℃ in the nighttime, and to rise to 2-4℃ in the daytime.

Karaganda city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind reaching up to 2-7mps. Temperature is to plunge to -25-27℃ in the nighttime, and to -18-20℃ in the afternoon.

Fair weather without precipitation and 5mps wind are predicted for Kokshetau city. Temperature is to fall to -37-39℃ in the nighttime, and to -23-25℃ in the daytime.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, snow, and 5-10mps wind, with gusts of up to 9-14mps. Temperature is to drop to -31-33℃ at night, and to -15-17℃ in the daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to see partly cloudy skies,no precipitation, and wind reaching up to 7-12mps. Temperature is to fall to -14-16℃ in the nighttime, and to -4-6℃ in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy weather without precipitation, 5-10mps wind is predicted for Pavlodar city. Temperature is to plunge to -35-37℃ at night, and to 30-32℃ in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies, snow, and 7-12mps wind are in store for Talgykorgan city. Temperature is to drop to -15-17℃ at night, and to rise to +5-7℃ in the daytime.

Taraz city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps. Temperature is to fall to -6-8℃ at night, and to -1-3℃ in the daytime.

Partly cloudy weather without precipitation, 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, is predicted for Turkestan city. Temperature is to drop to -8-10℃ at night, and to range between -1 and +1℃ in the afternoon.

Uralsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, freezing snow, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -2℃ at night and in the daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -18-20℃ in the nighttime, and to -13-15℃ in the daytime.

Notably, storm warnings have been issued for six regions of the country. Two regions are to see heavy frosts. Northern parts of Kazakhstan are to experience -32-40℃ temperature plunge.