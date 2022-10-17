Temperatures to rise in three days coming – Kazhydromet
According to the report, from October 18 to 20, rains will douse most regions of the country and mountainous areas of the southeastern regions. Northern regions will see a mix of rain and snow at nights. Strong wind will hit across the country; fog will blanket western, eastern regions, as well as mountainous areas of the southern and southeastern regions.
Temperatures will be as following in the nearest three days:
Western, northwestern regions: +3+8°C at night, +10+20°C in the daytime.
Northern regions: +2+7°C at night, +7+12°C in the daytime.
Central regions: +3+8°C at night, +5+19°C in the daytime.
Eastern regions: temperatures will vary from -5+5°C to 0,-8°C at night, +5+13°C in the daytime.
Southern regions: +2+7°C at night, +10+20°C in the daytime.
Southeastern regions: -5+7°C at night, +5+15°C in the daytime.