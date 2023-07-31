EN
    12:48, 31 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Temperatures to surge to +34°C in N Kazakhstan in Aug

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The average temperatures in North Kazakhstan region in August will stay at +17+18°C, Kazinform learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.

    In the first decade, nighttime temperatures will be at +12+17°C, and at +25+30°C, sometimes reaching +34°C in the daytime. After then, temperatures will gradually drop to +7+12°C at night and to +17+22°C during daylight hours. At the end of the decade, the mercury will rise to +12°C at night and to +22+27°C in the daytime.

    In the second decade, the region will observe daytime temperatures surge to +28+33°C and gradual decrease of nighttime temperatures to +9+14°C and to +17+22°C in the daytime.

    The third decade will see further descent of temperatures at night to +4+9°C, and to +12+17°C in the daytime. In the second half of the decade, the mercury will rise to +9+14°C at night and to +17+22°C during daylight hours.

    Average rainfall is expected to be at 42-52mm.

    Intermittent rain, thunderstorm and a 15-20m/s wind will hit the region throughout the month. Foggy conditions are predicted in the second decade. Hail is possible in the third decade.


