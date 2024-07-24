Temperatures to surge to +45C in Kazakhstan

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 25-27, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an anticyclone spur is to slowly move the cyclone to the northwest of the country, which coupled with fronts, will bring rains with thunderstorms and high wind to the greater part of the country. Heavy rains are expected in the country’s northwest as well as the west and east on July 25 and the north on July 26-27.

The country is to expect temperatures to stand at +23+33C in the west, +15+28C in the northwest, +18+28C in the north, +25+35C in the center, +25+37C in the east, +35+45C in the south and +35+43C in the southeast.