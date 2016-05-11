EN
    10:11, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Ten finalists of Eurovision 2016 announced

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First ten finalists of the Eurovision 2016 song contest were announced yesterday in Stockholm, Sweden. These are:

    Samra from Azerbaijan, song: Miracle

    Sergey Lazarev from Russia, song: You are the only one

    Douwe Bob from the Netherlands, song: Slow Down

    Freddie from Hungary,song: Pioneer

    Nina Kraljić from Croatia, song: Lighthouse

    ZOË from Austria, song: Loin d'ici

    Iveta Mukuchyan from Armenia, song: LoveWave

    Gabriela Gunčíková from the Czech Republic, song: I stand by

    Minus One from Cyprus, song: Alter Ego

    Ira Losco from Malta, song: Walk on Water

    According to Eurovision.tv, the first ten finalists (beside Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, spain and the UK) will partake in the Grand Final scheduled for May 14, on Saturday. On May 12, the jury will choose another group of finalists in the second Semi-Final tour.

