10:11, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6
Ten finalists of Eurovision 2016 announced
ASTANA. KAZINFORM First ten finalists of the Eurovision 2016 song contest were announced yesterday in Stockholm, Sweden. These are:
Samra from Azerbaijan, song: Miracle
Sergey Lazarev from Russia, song: You are the only one
Douwe Bob from the Netherlands, song: Slow Down
Freddie from Hungary,song: Pioneer
Nina Kraljić from Croatia, song: Lighthouse
ZOË from Austria, song: Loin d'ici
Iveta Mukuchyan from Armenia, song: LoveWave
Gabriela Gunčíková from the Czech Republic, song: I stand by
Minus One from Cyprus, song: Alter Ego
Ira Losco from Malta, song: Walk on Water
According to Eurovision.tv, the first ten finalists (beside Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, spain and the UK) will partake in the Grand Final scheduled for May 14, on Saturday. On May 12, the jury will choose another group of finalists in the second Semi-Final tour.