    22:37, 30 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Ten labs to detect COVID-19 to be launched in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New laboratories for detecting COVID-19 are planned to be opened in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «To date we have 19 laboratories conducting PCR tests. The labs carry out 6 thousand tests per a day. Since January twenty one thousand tests have been conducted,» said the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov at an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

    Thus, according to him, ten additional laboratories will be launched in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and in other regions of the country.


    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government
