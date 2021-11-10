Ten of Brazil’s 27 states saw no deaths from COVID-19 in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Figures released by Brazil’s Health Ministry shows that nine states plus the Federal District did not register any deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours—São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Sergipe, Piauí, Rondônia, Amapá, Roraima, Acre, and the Federal District, Agencia Brasil reports.

Also on Monday (Nov. 8), the country reported the lowest moving average of deaths from the illness in 2021—269.2 deaths in the moving average, in addition to 10.7 thousand cases, a 21 percent reduction from the last 14 days and 91 percent from the peak of the pandemic, in April.

The country’s public health care network SUS administered 281 million doses of the vaccine. According to the ministry, Brazil has 88 percent of its target population (aged 18 and above) vaccinated with the first dose, and 70 percent are fully vaccinated (second dose, or single dose of the inoculation).

«For 2022, the Federal Government guaranteed another 354 million doses, 100 million of which Pfizer, 120 million Astrazeneca. Another 134 million remaining shots from 2021’s campaign will be used next year,» the ministry reported.