Tenge rate slides down again

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The maximum selling rate of the U.S. dollar in exchange offices of Astana rose to 359 tenge, while buying rate made 354 tenge per one dollar. In Almaty the rates made 358 and 354.5 tenge respectively.

In turn, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan sells U.S. dollar at 356 tenge, Kazkommertsbank sells it at 356.5 tenge and Bank CenterCredit sells it at 356 tenge.

Yesterday, USD sell/buy rate in Astana and Almaty exchange offices made 357/353 and 354.7/352 tenge per one dollar respectively.