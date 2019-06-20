EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 20 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Tengiz oil production set to reach 39 million tons

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Oil production is on the rise at the Tengiz Field, said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    This year, oil production is expected to reach 89 million tons. The target is to be attained taking into account overhauls at the Kashagan, Karachaganak, and Tengiz fields.

    "At the Tengiz Field, oil production is on the rise. This year it is expected to reach the figure of 29 million tons. After the Future Growth Project implementation is completed in 2024, production is expected to increase to the level of 39 million tons per annum. Over 45,000 Kazakhstanis are presently working within the large-scale project, the total progress is more than 61%," Kanat Bozumbayev told today's meeting with citizens in Nur-Sultan.

    According to the minister, the total value of the project is around $37 billion, $12 billion of which is Kazakhstani content.

    "After the overhaul at Kashagan, production hit a record high of 400,000 barrels per day. We were to reach this level at the end of this year," the minister said.

    Amounting to 4.97 million tons at Karachaganak, 12.48 million tons at Tengiz, and 4.24 million tons at Kashagan, oil production totaled 21.7 million tons.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!