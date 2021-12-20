Tengiz oilfield discharges last COVID-19 patient

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - The last COVID-19 patient has recovered from the disease and has been discharged at Tengiz oilfield, Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, five COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours, including two symptomatic and three asymptomatic ones.

Over the past day, five people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region.

80 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 57 at the modular hospital, and 13 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

