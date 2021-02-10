Tengiz oilfield sees drop in COVID-19 patients

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment has dropped to 408 at the Tengiz oilfield, Atyrau region, - the lowest since last fall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 25 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded across the region in the last 24 hours. Atyrau city has reported four fresh daily cases. The Tengiz oilfield has detected 16 cases of the COVID-19 virus as a result of screenings. 1 new case of the COVID-19 infection has been recorded in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, and four cases - in Indersk district.

Eight people are said to have the symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

291 people are said to be under treatment for the coronavirus infection at home, 72 receive treatment in the infectious diseases hospital, 25 - in the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 408 - in the hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield, the lowest figure since fall of 2020.

Over the past day, 145 people have made full recovery from the COVID-19 virus in the region.

Atyrau region is put in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.