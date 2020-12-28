Tengiz oilfield sees increase in incidence of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, talked about the coronavirus situation at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

«Atyrau region is the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. 60% of all cases registered in the region fall at the Tengiz oilfield. The oilfield has recently seen an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases compared to figures in September and November,» Ms Yesmagambetova said at the online press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Given the growing number of new cases, it was decided to toughen the quarantine measures and introduce the additional restrictions.

Yesmagambetova added that 600 COVID-19 cases had been recorded at the oilfield in December alone. However, the works at the oilfield will not be suspended.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Atyrau region had added 133 new daily infections.