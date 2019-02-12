Tengiz produced 28.6M tons of oil in 2018

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 28.6 million tons of crude oil was produced from the Tengiz Field in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Crude oil production from the Tengiz Field being developed in Atyrau region by Tengizchevroil LLP totaled 28.6 million tons (228.2 million barrels) in 2018. In 2018, TCO sold more than 1.3 million tons of liquefied gas, 9.2 billion cubic meters of dry gas, and 2.5 million tons of sulfur," the oil company's press service informed.

It is noteworthy that in 2016, TCO partners announced the approval of the final decision to finance the Future Growth Project - Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP). It is the next stage of large-scale expansion of the production facilities operating at the Tengiz Field.



"The completion of the projects will make it possible to increase production by around 12 million tons per annum, or 260,000 barrels per day. The total production will be as much as 39 million tons p.a., or 850,000 barrels per day," the statement says.



It is to be recalled that in 2017, the Tengiz Field crude oil production amounted to 28.7 million tons (229 million barrels).