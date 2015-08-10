Tengizchevroil announced oil production rise in 2015

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM In H1 2015 Atyrau-based Tengizchevroil has extracted 14 mln 70 thousand tonnes of oil that is 8.2% higher compared to the same period in 2014, the company's press service informs.

In 2014 the company extracted 26 mln 700 thousand tonnes of oil. The volume of output at the deposit decreased compared to 2013 having made 98.4% against the 2013 index. The volume of the associated gas extracted reduced too: in 2014 this index was at 14 bln 1 mln cubic meters that is 97.2% against the indicator of 2013. The company explains such reduction with overhaul works carried out at the company's facilities.