Tengizchevroil builds a kindergarten in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A kindergarten was built by Tengizchevroil LLP in Atyrau within the framework of the Igilik sponsor program.

"Tengizchevroil closely cooperates with akimat (administration) of Atyrau region. This is the fourth kindergarten commissioned in the region under the Igilik program. The new kindergarten is for 280 children. This is a huge gift for residents of the city," akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev said.



The modernly equipped kindergarten has a playground, bedrooms and activity rooms, a canteen, a music hall and a sports hall.