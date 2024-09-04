Tengizchevroil completes turnaround maintenance at Tengiz Oilfield

Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO) has safely completed within schedule and budget, its planned turnaround maintenance work on two of five production trains at the Complex Technological Lines (KTL) plant located at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The company’s press service added that the 2024 KTL-1 turnaround achieved a 23% improvement in execution efficiency compared to the previous turnaround at KTL-1 in 2019.

The turnaround activities, which were conducted in accordance with Kazakhstan’s legislation and in alignment with international oil and gas standards, used industry-leading execution methodologies aimed at maintaining reliable base business performance.

Over 7000 Kazakhstani employees participated in the turnaround and 20 local contractor companies were able to implement a number of improvement activities focused on plant integrity and reliability.