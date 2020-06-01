Tengizchevroil employee dies from coronavirus infection

URALSK. KAZINFORM – One more death from coronavirus infection has been registered in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services, a patient, born in 1967, was a native of the city of Uralsk. He worked in the Tengizchevroil LLP field on a rotational basis. On May 3, he arrived in Uralsk by bus. He was admitted to a quarantine hospital. On May 9, the patients tested negative for COVID-19.

On May 10 he had the first symptoms of the disease: sore throat, weakness, loss of appetite. The man did not seek medical help for the next nine days. On May 19, the man felt shortness of breath, severe weakness. He called 103 and the ambulance brigade hospitalized the patient in a pharmacy hospital. This time the man tested positive for coronavirus infection. He was taken to an intensive care unit of the regional infectious diseases hospital. The patient was in serious condition with progressive deterioration. The patient passed away on May 30. He had no concomitant diseases.

Posthumous diagnosis: Coronovirus infection, bilateral polysegmental interstitial pneumonia, respiratory failure of 3 degree.