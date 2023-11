ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP developing Tengiz and Royal fields in Atyrau region increased the volume of oil extraction in 2016 compared to 2015.

"The volume of extraction of crude oil made 14.4 million tons or 114.8 million barrels in the first half of 2016," the press service of the company informed.

In the same period of 2015, "Tengizchevroil" LLP extracted 14.07 million tons of oil.