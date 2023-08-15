EN
    21:10, 15 August 2023

    Tengizchevroil fined for almost KZT3bn

    None
    Фото: tengizchevroil.com
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Tengizchevroil developing the gigantic Tengiz oilfield in Zhylyoisk district, Atyrau region, has been fined for KZT2.8bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Facebook page of the ecology department of Atyrau region, a submission has been received from the Specialized environmental prosecutor’s office, proposing to bring to administrative liability Tengizchevroil for violating the environmental legislation by unauthorized emissions to the environment, exceeding the concentration limits and land contamination.

    By a ruling of the Zhylyoisk district court, Tengizchevroil was fined for a total of over KZT2.8bn.


