Tengizchevroil imposed over 3mln tenge administrative fine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM LLP Tengizchevroil has been subjected to administrative responsbility, the press service of anti-monopoly agency informs.

As per the Entrepreneurship Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and for the purpose of checking up the presence or lack of violation of competition protection law, the company was requested to provide all necessary information on observance of fair competition.

However, LLP Tengizchevroil did not provide any information as per article 162 of the Administrative Offences Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to a decision of Atyrau-based Specialized Administrative Court, TCO was fined to the amount of 1,600 monthly-calculation indexes that is 3,393,600 tenge.