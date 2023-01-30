Tengizchevroil pays record KZT3.8trl in taxes in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tengizchevroil company, operator of the Tengiz oilfield, paid over $8bn in taxes in 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the information and analytical channel on Kazakh energy industry Energy Monitor.

Last year, Tengizchevroil paid 1.3 trillion tenge in corporate income taxes at a rate of 30%, 1.2 trillion tenge in export customs duties, and 1.14 trillion tenge in taxes on mining/royalties.

The company also reported 33.5 billion tenge in individual income tax expenses in 2022.