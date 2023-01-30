EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 30 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Tengizchevroil pays record KZT3.8trl in taxes in 2022

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tengizchevroil company, operator of the Tengiz oilfield, paid over $8bn in taxes in 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the information and analytical channel on Kazakh energy industry Energy Monitor.

    Last year, Tengizchevroil paid 1.3 trillion tenge in corporate income taxes at a rate of 30%, 1.2 trillion tenge in export customs duties, and 1.14 trillion tenge in taxes on mining/royalties.

    The company also reported 33.5 billion tenge in individual income tax expenses in 2022.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Tengiz News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!