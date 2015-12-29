ALMATY. KAZINFORM 500 major companies of Kazakhstan earned 26 trln 400 bln tenge in 2014. Compared to 2013, the indicator rose by 1.1%, Kazinform refers to NB500 annual ranking compiled by local National Business magazine in partnership with McKinsey & Company, an international consulting institution.

The ranking is based on auditor’s reports for year 2014, which are usually published on September 1. Three months are required for compiling the ranking. The reports for years 2015 will be available next September only.

Tengischevroil, KazMunayGas andKarachaganak Petroleum Operating which earned 4 trnl 100 bln tenge, 3 trln 200 bln tenge and 2 trln 200 bln tenge respectively in 2014, top the ranking. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with 881 bln 200 mln tenge profit and Eurasian Resources Group with 817 bln 400 mln tenge are also among top-5 companies in NB500 ranking.

In 2014, the aggregate income of the oil and gas companies listed in the ranking made 13 trln 604 bln tenge that is 1.3% less than in 2013. Ore-mining enterprises, on the contrary, observed growth in their profit – 3 trln 311 bln tenge (+5.9%). In finance sector this figure made 2 trln 125 bln tenge (+10.3%), in transport sphere – 1 trln 646 bln tenge (+10.6%), in construction – 1 trln 478 bln tenge (+6.3%), in processing industry – 1 trln 30 bln tenge (+17.3%), in energy – 847 bln tenge (+1.9%), in IT and telecommunications – 717 bln tenge (+9.9%), FMCG – 633 bln (+5.6%) and in agro-industrial complex – 347 bln tenge (-17.1%).

The biggest growth is observed in trade sector (+33%), while its aggregate profit made 517 bln tenge.

LLP Arystan specializing in corn farming ranks the last in the list.

Consolidated income from sale of products became the main criterion of the NB500 ranking’s compilation.