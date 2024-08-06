Tengizchevroil’s payments to state budget hit $6.2bn in 6 mnths

Kazakhstan’s leading oil company Tengizchevroil paid around 4.2 billion US dollars as taxes and royalties to the state budget in the first half of the year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The company’s press service added that up to 1.7 billion US dollars were paid to contracting organizations and employees of the company.

Such a contribution demonstrates the company’s commitment to continue benefiting the country, local communities and its partners, thus promoting the economic development of Kazakhstan. Almost a total 575 million cubic meters of commodity gas the company produced in the first six months of 2024 were delivered to the domestic market through the Kazakhstani gas pipeline, reads a statement from the press service of Tengizchevroil.

To add, Tengizchevroil allocated two billion tenge to combat floods in Zhylyoiskiy district and Atyrau region in the second quarter of the year, construct dams spanning 16km, as well as carry out restoration works following reduction of flood water.

In addition, the company provided 4.5 tons of humanitarian assistance.