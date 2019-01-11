18:25, 11 January 2019 | GMT +6
Tennis: Andy Murray could retire due to ‘daily pain'
MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Britain's Andy Murray announced on Friday that "daily pain" might keep him from Wimbledon this year, and floated the possibility of retiring from tennis.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray told a news conference that his hip pain is becoming "unbearable," and the Australia Open may be "his last tournament," Anadolu Agency reports.
He said: "I have pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better. It hasn't helped loads."
Murray said he's in a "better place" than he was six months ago, but is "still in a lot of pain."
"I'm not sure I am able to play through the pain for another four or five months," he stressed, adding: "But, could this be my last tournament? There's a chance of that, for sure."
Last January, Murray recovered from surgery on his right hip before returning to tennis in June.