Tennis bad boy Kyrgios banned for not trying

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Nick Kyrgios was banned for eight weeks by the ATP World Tour after his latest instance of bad behavior at the Shanghai Masters, where he failed to "give best efforts" and barely tried at times during his match. The men's tour urged the combustible Australian to consult a sports psychologist, CNN reports.

In a statement on Monday, the ATP said the talented 21-year-old was found to have committed the major offense of "Conduct Contrary to the Integrity of the Game."



Kyrgios was fined an additional $25,000 to the $16,500 he picked up on site in Shanghai and is suspended for eight tournament weeks, though that can be reduced to three weeks providing he "enters a plan of care under the direction of a sports psychologist, or an equivalent plan approved by the ATP."



Contrite



Tennis Australia lent its support to Kyrgios, saying the Australian has agreed to seek "appropriate professional advice," in which case Kyrgios would be eligible to return on November 7. By that time, though, the regular season will be over and Kyrgios will have missed his chance -- slim as it was -- to qualify for the year-end ATP World Tour Finals.



In a contrite statement on his website, Kyrgios accepted the ban and said he will be back stronger in 2017.



"Following the ATP's decision today I would like to take this opportunity to apologize again for the circumstances in Shanghai," the world No. 14 said.



"The season has been a long one as I battled several injuries and other challenges towards the end of the summer. The Asian circuit was particularly tough after the long week and win in Tokyo and with the travel throughout the continent, my body finally just gave out in Shanghai both physically and mentally.



"This is no excuse, and I know very well that I need to apologize to the fans -- in Shanghai and in other parts of the world -- as well as the tournament organizers in Shanghai who do an amazing job," said Kyrgios, who is without a coach.



