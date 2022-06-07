EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:51, 07 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Tennis Centre opens in Turkestan region

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A new Tennis Centre opened its doors in Turkestan region, the akimat’s press service reports.

    Governor Umirzak Shukeyev took part in its technical opening ceremony.

    For the past three years, several world-class sports facilities were built in Turkestan region. The Olympic Centre was commissioned, while the Ice Palace and Bekzat Sattarkhanov sports complex are being constructed.

    The new Tennis Centre is set to play a host to the national and international competitions soon. The centre offers programs for teens, youth and tennis amateurs.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!