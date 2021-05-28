Tennis court for kids with special needs to be opened in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first free-of-charge social court for children with special needs and from socially vulnerable layers of the society is to be opened at the tennis center Daulet in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

Altau Kulginov, Nur-Sultan Mayor, noted in an Instagram post that it is at the tennis center Daulet where the first inclusive group under the UNICEF international program #it’sallaboutability was set up in the country. It is said that 25% of the children visiting the Center play tennis.

According to him, it is planned to turn the existing sites into tennis courts in territories of parks and schools in the city to promote mass sport. He assured that the tennis center Daulet and Kaakhstan Tennis Federation will provide necessary sports equipment and organize master classes, thus increasing the number of kids playing tennis to 10 thousand.

He insisted that new sports complexes and sites will allow taking development of sports to a new quality level.

The Daulet center was unveiled by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in the fall of 2019. The center includes eight in-door and five out-door courts, gyms, teaching rooms, diner, catering area, and so on. It is equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure children are in safety.

2020 saw beatification works held on the area of over 76 ha, including 150 yards and 60 public areas such as parks, squares, and boulevards, providing 25% of the city’s population accessible places for sports and walks.