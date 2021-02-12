Tennis duo Kukushkin-Berankis fails in Australian Open 2nd round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and his Lithuanian partner Ričardas Berankis were defeated in the second round of the Australian Open doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Australian pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans stunned Kukushkin and Berankis in two straight sets 7:6, 6:2 to advance to the Australian Open doubles third round.

The Australians will take on French Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert or German Yannick Hanfmann and Kevin Krawietz in the next round.

Notably, Kukushkin/Berankis beat French-Finnish tandem Édouard Roger Vasselin-Henri Kontinen 7:5, 6:4 in the first round of Australian Open men’s doubles.