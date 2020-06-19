Tennis: Italian Open will probably take place in September

ROME. KAZINFORM The 2020 Internazionali d'Italia tennis tournament will probably take place in September, Italian Tennis Federation President Angelo Binaghi told ANSA on Wednesday.

The Italian Open, arguably the most prestigious tournament on the calender outside the Grand Slams, was meant to take place in May but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus emergency.

«A few days ago the ATP asked us if we were available,» Binaghi said, ANSA reports.

«Within hours they should make the calendar official and the Internazionali d'Italia should take place from September 21, with spectators too, thanks to the dialogue we will have about this tomorrow with the governmental institutions».

CSIRO said that wastewater monitoring has been shown to be significantly cheaper and faster than clinical screening for COVID-19, but would be used as an added diagnostic measure.