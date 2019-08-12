Tennis: Naomi Osaka returns to WTA world No. 1 ranking

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Japan's Naomi Osaka reclaimed the WTA world No. 1 spot as the new rankings were made official.

Despite making a quarterfinal exit from the Rogers Cup on Friday, Osaka replaced Ashleigh Barty at the top of the women's world tennis rankings for the week of Aug. 12, ending the Australian's eight-week reign as No. 1, Kyodo News reports.

She held the No. 1 spot for 18 consecutive weeks since winning her second major at the Australian Open in January, after becoming the first player from Asia to top the tennis rankings.

Meanwhile, Japan's top men's player, Kei Nishikori, moved up one spot in the ATP Tour world rankings from sixth to fifth, a position he last held in April 2017.