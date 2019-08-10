Tennis: Osaka set to regain world №1 ranking

TORONTO. KAZINFORM - Japan's Naomi Osaka will regain her status as the world's top-ranked women's tennis player on Monday, when she will overtake Australian Ashleigh Barty in the official WTA rankings, Kyodo reports.

Barty, who has held the No. 1 spot since late June, crashed out of this week's Rogers Cup in Toronto in the second round while Osaka has advanced to a quarterfinals match against Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic suffered an upset defeat in the quarters on Friday, making it impossible for her to catch or surpass Osaka in next week's rankings.

Osaka became world No. 1 after she followed last year's U.S. Open title with a championship in January's Australian Open and held the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks.