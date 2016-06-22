Tennis players Shvedova, Babos stroll into Eastbourne quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Hungarian Timea Babos advanced to the quarterfinal of the women's doubles at the Aegon International Eastbourne in Great Britain.

Shvedova and Babos had no problem defeating Anabel Medina Garrigues and Arantxa Parra Santonja of Spain 6-1, 6-2 spending only 51 minutes on court.



They will face Chinese duo Yifan Xu and Saisai Zheng in the quarterfinal match.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $711,778.



Source: WTA