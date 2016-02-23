Tennis players Voskoboeva and Rodionova advance in Mexico

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WTA's Abierto Mexicano TELCEL tournament is currently underway in Acapulco, Mexico.

Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva and her women's doubles partner Anastasia Rodionova from Australia outplayed the British duo Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith in straight sets 6-0, 7-6. They needed 1h 9min to route the Brits.

The Kazakh-Aussie tandem will vie against the winners of Marina Erakovic and Silvia Soler-Espinosa vs. Xinyun Han and Christina McHale first-round match.

Recall that Galina Voskoboeva and French Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles title of Abierto Mexicano TELCEL in 2014, Sports.kz reports.