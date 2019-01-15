Tennis: Serena Williams through second round in Aus Open

ANKARA. KAZINFORM World famous U.S. tennis player Serena Williams beat her German opponent Tatjana Maria 6-0 and 6-2 to advance to the second round in the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Seven time Australian Open winner, Williams, 37, didn't face any trouble during the game against Maria as Williams booked her place for the next round in the tournament, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the other game of the day, Czech Karolina Pliskova defeated her fellow citizen Karolina Muchova 6-3 and 6-2.

Swiss athlete Timea Bacsinszky stunned world number ten, Daria Kasatkina from Russia by beating her 6-3 and 6-0, which is a surprising win as Bacsisnszky was in the 192nd spot in women's rankings.

In the second day of the Australian Open, men's and women's single first round matches were held.

Meanwhile in men's category world number eight Japanese player Kei Nishikori qualified for the second round as his Polish opponent Kamil Majchrzak retired because of his injury.

Majchrzak won the first two sets 6-3 and 7-6 and Nishikori equalized the level by 6-0 and 6-2 wins against Majchrzak so the game went to the final set in which Majchrzak had to leave due to his injury.

World number four, German Alexandre Zverev eliminated Slovenia's Alijaz Bedene by beating him 6-4, 6-1 and 6-4.

On Monday, defending champion Roger Federer defeated Uzbek Denis Istomin to advance to second round.

The six-time Australian Open champion beat his opponent with 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 sets.

Also, 17-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal defeated James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3 and 7-5 to book his place into the second round.