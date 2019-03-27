EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:25, 27 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Tennis: Top seed Djokovic loses at Miami Open 4th round

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned by Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round of Miami Open.The Serbian player was defeated 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 by Agut on Tuesday in Miami.


    At the Qatar Open in January, Agut also beat Djokovic, a six-time champion in Miami, Anadolu Agency reports.

    "As you see, the first set I could not play at the same level," Agut said after the match.

    "The key of the match was at the beginning of the second set, no? If I wanted to win the match, I had to be very close in the score. Otherwise, Novak, when he gets an advantage, he plays really aggressive," the Spanish player added.

    "I gave him a little room to step in and he did," Djokovic, for his part, said.

    "A little hope that he can come back, and he made a great comeback. But fault is on me, for sure. I had way too many opportunities that I wasted," he added.

    Agut will play defending champion John Isner at the quarter-final on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, Czech Petra Kvitova was defeated by Ashleigh Barty at the quarter-final and missed the chance to become the world number one.

