EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:09, 17 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Tennis: US Open to go ahead without spectators

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The US Open will be held behind closed doors with safety protocols in August, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter.

    «The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation,» Cuomo said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The governor added that the tournament will be played without fans from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.


    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!