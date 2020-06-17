Tennis: US Open to go ahead without spectators

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The US Open will be held behind closed doors with safety protocols in August, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter.

«The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation,» Cuomo said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The governor added that the tournament will be played without fans from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.