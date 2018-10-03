EN
    21:34, 03 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Tennis: Williams, Federer set for Hopman Cup

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Serena Williams will face Roger Federer in a mixed teams event at the Hopman Cup on New Year's Day of 2019.

    23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and 20-time champion Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. takes on Switzerland on Jan. 1, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Williams will represent the U.S. alongside Frances Tiafoe, while the Swiss team will be led by Federer and Belinda Bencic.

    The teams at the Hopman Cup are as follows:

    Australia: Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty

    France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet

    Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber

    Great Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter

    Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari

    Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza

    Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic

    USA: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams

