EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 17 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Tennis: Wimbledon 2021 may be closed to live audiences

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Next year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships may be held behind closed doors next year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the event announced Friday.

    Sharing three possible scenarios, the AELTC said the tournament could either be a full-capacity event, a reduced-capacity tournament, or else be held closed to live audiences, Anadolu Agency reports.

    These options are dependent on the status of government and public health guidelines, the organization added in an online statement.

    «Staging The Championships in 2021 is our number one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario planning in order to deliver on that priority,» Sally Bolton, Chief Executive at Wimbledon was quoted by the statement as saying.

    «We recognise how important the player communities are to the delivery of a COVID-secure Championships, and I am delighted to have Jamie Baker's support in his expanded role as Head of Professional Tennis and Tournament Director,» she added.

    Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held every year, along with the Australian Open, the French Open (Roland Garros) and the US Open.

    This year's Wimbledon, also known as The Championships, has been canceled in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!