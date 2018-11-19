Tennis: Zverev beats Djokovic to win ATP Finals title

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM German Alexander Zverev beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Finals title in London.

Earning the biggest victory of his career, the 21-year-old Zverev won the sets 2-0 with 6-4 6-3 against 31-year-old Serbian Djokovic, Anadolu Agency reports.



Djokovic had won the ATP Finals title five times.



"This trophy means a lot, everything, to all the players. I mean, you only have so many chances of winning it. You play against the best players only. How I played today, how I won it, for me, it is just amazing," Zverev said after the victory.



"Apart from that, I was very happy. Obviously, it is quite astonishing, winning this title, beating two such players back-to-back, Roger [Federer] and Novak, in semi-finals and final. It means so much. I am incredibly happy and incredibly proud of this moment right now," he added.