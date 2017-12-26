Tenor Zhan Tapin to perfom ‘La Traviata’ in Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhan Tapin, a popular Kazakh tenor in the prime of his career, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan is set to make his debut in Alfredo Germont's part in La Verdi's La Traviata that will be staged at the Grand Hall of the Astana Opera on December 27, Kazinform cites the theater's press service.

The leading soloist of the opera troupe, Zhan Tapin, performed such roles as Duke in Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi, Lensky in Eugene Onegin by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Nemorino in The Love Drink by Gaetano Donizetti, Tolegen in Kyz Zhibek by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, to name a few. In 2012, he participated in the premiere productions of Carl Orff's Carmina Burana and Mozart's Abduction from the Seraglio (Almaty).



The singer got a brilliant education: in 1998, he graduated from the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy. In 2007 and 2010, he undertook internships in Jesi and Osimo in Italy.

Zhan Tapin started performing the role of Alfredo a very long time ago, but on the stage of Astana Opera, he will do it for the first time. The plot of the Opera La Traviata was borrowed from Alexander Dumas fils's The Lady of the Camellias. The libretto was set by Francesco Maria Piave. Production Director is Henning Brockhaus (Italy). Conductor - Honored worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov. Director - Natalya Kagadiy.

The image of the beautiful Violetta Valéry will be personated by the laureate of international contests, Aizada Kaponova; Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabaev, will act as a strict father, Giorgio Germont. Gaston - Beimbet Tanarykov, Flora Bervoix - Gulzhanat Sapakova, Annina - Elena Ganzha, Marchese d'Obigny - Bolat Yesimkhanov, Barone Douphol - Evgeni Chaynikov, Dottore Grenvil - Shyngys Rasylkhan, Commissioner - Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Giuseppe - Ramzat Balakishiyev.

The heroine of Giuseppe Verdi's opera is a social reject. The genius composer showed the nobility and spiritual beauty of Violetta, her superiority over the frivolous entourage, and also over a virtuous representative of the high society - Alfredo's father, Giorgio Germont. The play expresses novel ideas of that time: sympathy for the unfortunate Violetta, condemnation of social inequality and hypocrisy.