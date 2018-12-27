EN
    17:33, 27 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Tenure of President's Office Chief to be extended

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tenure of the Chief of the Office of President Makhmud Kassymbek will be extended till December 31, 2019, Akorda press service says.

    ‘By the Presidential Decree, in compliance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On Civil Service in the Republic of Kazakhstan', the tenure of Makhmud Bazarkulovich Kassymbek - Chief of the Office of President - shall be extended will December 31, 2019," a press release reads.

