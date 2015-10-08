Term ‘The Great Steppe’ synonymous with sustainable development of Kazakhstan, President

ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The terms "the eternal nation" and "the Great Steppe" are synonymous with sustainable development of Kazakhstan, this has been said by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the opening ceremony of the monument "550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate" in Taraz, Zhambyl region.

"Today we are celebrating the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. History of Kazakh people has deep roots. However, it is noted by all who live in our country. Today, the concept of "Mangilik El" - "The eternal nation" and "the Great Steppe" are synonymous with sustainable development of our country," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. The President noted that this year the city has repaired about 20 streets, monuments, houses and public facilities. He stressed that in the first five-year plan of industrialization there have been commissioned 33 new facilities which created 35,000 new jobs for local population. According to his words, 27 new facilties will be put into operation within the second 5-year plan.