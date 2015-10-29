‘Terracotta Army’ to be exhibited at National Museum as part of EXPO 2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today in Xi'an (China) the Ministries of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of conservation, restoration, preservation of monuments of history and culture.

In addition the ministries of the two states agreed to hold a unique exhibition "Terracotta Army" in the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2017 as part of the international exhibition EXPO 2017. According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Sports informed that the memorandum was signed at the Research Institute for the protection of historical values in China's Shanxi Province. "The agreement in the field of cultural cooperation between our two countries is an important step in the implementation of the national strategic project "Mangilik Mura" and the 100 specific steps of the Planof the Nation aimed at Kazakhstan's accession to the top 30 most developed countries in the world," said Aktoty Raimkulova, director of the Department for Culture and Arts. During their official visit to China Kazakhstan's delegates also toured the major cultural sites including Museum of the First Emperor of Qin Dynasty, Shanxi History Museum, Research Institute of Archaeology of Shanxi Province, Xinjiang Museum and others.