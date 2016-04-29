Terrifying lightning strikes plane over London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UK is known for its weather, but the Wednesday thunderstorm seems to have gone too far: three planes were reportedly hit by lightning over London in one day. This thrilling video depicts one of the occasions.



This plane landed safely. The carrier explained that modern commercial aircraft are designed to withstand lightning strikes, so passengers experience only the loud bangs of thunder and bright flashes of lightning.

For anyone who has had it happen to them, lightning on an airplane is very scary!