Territorial election commissions set to counting votes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Members of the territorial election commissions of Kazakhstan started counting the votes, Kazinform cites CEC Secretary Bakhyt Meldeshov as saying at a briefing today.

“The voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats ended in regions of the country. The members of the territorial election commissions have started counting the votes,” said Meldeshov.

The Secretary of the CEC pointed out that as per the election legislation of Kazakhstan, counting of votes is carried out separately for each political party and for each candidate.

“The time for counting votes must not exceed 12 hours since the moment of start. Voting in Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions ended at 21:00 for time difference. Besides, voting is still on at 47 foreign ballot stations,” Meldeshov added.

Preliminary results about voters’ turnout will be announced at 22:30 Astana time