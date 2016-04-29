Terrorism common concern of CICA

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The 5th Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) ended in Beijing with most of the participant countries' insistence on serious fighting against terrorism.

Although foreign ministers from 26 countries discussed other issues such as China South Sea and proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Korean peninsula, terrorism and dealing with it seriously was their main concern and main pivot of their talks.

Describing terrorism as the most hostile political behavior and biggest challenge in the face of development, they opined that if terrorism spread, trend of development will get slower.

The CICA foreign ministers also agreed that terrorism is dangerous in any form and can bring about harmful repercussions.

During the event, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Morteza Sarmadi and Chinese, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers stressed the need for regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The 5th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) opened in Beijing on Thursday by speech of President Xi Jinping.

CICA, which was founded in 1992, has 26 member states, including Iran and 12 organizations and countries which enjoy observer status.

Representatives from 40 countries and international organizations took part in the event, IRNA reports.