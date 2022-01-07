EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan raised to ‘critical red’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan is raised to ‘critical red’, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh National Security Committee.

    On January 6 this year Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev held the sitting of the republican counterterrorism control headquarters. The terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan is raised to ‘critical red’ after consultation with the President of Kazakhstan.

    The antiterrorism operation regime is in place countrywide.

    He urged all to treat with understanding the restrictive measures imposed and strictly observe requirements of all the state and law-enforcement bodies.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!