    22:04, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The terrorism threat level in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, was lowered from critical (red) level to high (orange) one, according to the city’s counter-terrorism control headquarters, Kazinform reports.

    According to the almatyapat Telegram channel, the terrorism threat level in the city will remain at ‘orange’ for two more weeks.

    The counter-terrorism control headquarters of Nur-Sultan city asks to respect the work of law-enforcement agencies and follow their legal requirements for the speediest stabilization of the situation.


