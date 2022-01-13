Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The terrorism threat level in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, was lowered from critical (red) level to high (orange) one, according to the city’s counter-terrorism control headquarters, Kazinform reports.

According to the almatyapat Telegram channel, the terrorism threat level in the city will remain at ‘orange’ for two more weeks.

The counter-terrorism control headquarters of Nur-Sultan city asks to respect the work of law-enforcement agencies and follow their legal requirements for the speediest stabilization of the situation.