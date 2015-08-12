Terrorist attack prevented in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A terrorist attack was prevented in the province of Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey, Sabah newspaper reported Aug. 12.

The suicide bombers who planned the attacks on several state agencies were neutralized in the province.

Other details of the operation are not disclosed.

The number of attacks on the state, including military facilities, has increased in Turkey over the last month.

On Aug. 10, two unidentified people opened fire on the US consulate in Istanbul. A man and a woman opened fire and then fled, according to preliminary data.

Earlier it was reported that the attackers are members of the terrorist organization "Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front" (DHKP-C).

The DHKP-C is responsible for terrorist acts committed in May 2013 in the city of Reyhanli of Turkey's Hatay province, which killed 46 and injured 155, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.