    19:58, 10 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Terrorist Tanatarov died in hospital

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Terrorist Dnitry Tanatarov, who got multiple gun wounds as a result of the special raid in Aktobe today in the morning, died at 16:30 on the operating table.

    As the press service of the Healthcare Ministry told Kazinform, one of the wounded persons was taken to a local hospital.

    As reported earlier, after the terrorists refused to surrender and opened fire, the security forces had to take the flat by storm and kill four people suspected of terrorism.

    Additionally, the Aktobe police fatally shot a gunman who opened fire at the police patrol at the intersection of Myasoyedov and Arynov streets. He is believed to be the accomplice of the terrorists.

